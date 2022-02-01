Many teachers feeling tired and under-appreciated almost two years into the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The past two years have thrown curveball after curveball for educators.

From online teaching to mask-wearing to school closures due to illness, middle school teacher Annette McFarlin says it’s been exhausting.

“We’re having kids that are even more infected, if that makes sense, more kids we are seeing out or quarantined, or someone in their family has the omicron variants. So the illness is still there,” said McFarlin.

And not only do absences affect their academics, but their emotional well-being as well.

“I don’t think all of the data is back yet. COVID has really hit hard, not only our families but also our teachers and their families. I can’t think of one aspect of the community that has not been impacted,” said McFarlin.

McFarlin says right now she feels as though the respect for educators is gone, and many people don’t appreciate or value the work they are putting in every day.

“I just want the community to know we are working hard to serve their children, but we are also trying to take care of each other and support our colleagues which no one has done before,” said McFarlin.

Former president of the state board of education Debbie Critchfield is campaigning for the position of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

After traveling across the state, she says parents need to know teachers across the board have similar frustrations.

“I think that we feel this collective frustration about the system, that it’s not about the bureaucracy of the system, that it’s about putting kids first, what’s important for kids,” said Critchfield.

