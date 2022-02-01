Advertisement

Positivity rate for COVID-19 hits record in South Central Idaho

SCPHD reports they are receiving an average of 150 cases reported a day
The South Central Public Health District says testing positivity rate has hit record levels in...
The South Central Public Health District says testing positivity rate has hit record levels in South-Central Idaho(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in South Central Idaho has hit record levels, according to the South Central Public Health District.

SCPHD warns that local cases are growing faster compared to previous surges. According to data provided by the SCPHD, the positivity rate for this most recent surge has hit 37% for the winter of 2022, marking an almost double increase from the last surge.

“More than a third of our neighbors and family members testing for COVID-19 are actually sick with the disease. That’s incredibly alarming,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator. “This disease is spreading at a rate faster than we’ve ever seen before.

In this most recent wave, it has only taken five weeks for reports to climb to more than 1,000 cases in a calendar week compared to 11 weeks during the wave of fall 2021.

SCPHD reports they are receiving an average of 150 cases reported a day.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

The campaign will be on Feb. 8
Idaho Attorney General announces participation in Safer Internet Day
Driver monitoring technology was introduced to prevent misuse and overreliance on new vehicle...
AAA testing shows driver monitoring systems have limited efficacy
Jerome School District hosting monthly donuts and discussion
Jerome School District hosting monthly donuts and discussion
Glenns Ferry looking to alleviate stray animal problem by building new shelter
Glenns Ferry looking to alleviate stray animal problem by building new shelter