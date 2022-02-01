Positivity rate for COVID-19 hits record in South Central Idaho

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in South Central Idaho has hit record levels, according to the South Central Public Health District.

SCPHD warns that local cases are growing faster compared to previous surges. According to data provided by the SCPHD, the positivity rate for this most recent surge has hit 37% for the winter of 2022, marking an almost double increase from the last surge.

“More than a third of our neighbors and family members testing for COVID-19 are actually sick with the disease. That’s incredibly alarming,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator. “This disease is spreading at a rate faster than we’ve ever seen before.

In this most recent wave, it has only taken five weeks for reports to climb to more than 1,000 cases in a calendar week compared to 11 weeks during the wave of fall 2021.

SCPHD reports they are receiving an average of 150 cases reported a day.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.