Public Art Commission looks to bring more art to Twin Falls

The commission has only been around for a little while, but the chairman says everyone is very dedicated
The commission believes bringing more art to Twin Falls will liven the city up
The commission believes bringing more art to Twin Falls will liven the city up(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Art Commission is dedicated to bringing more art to the city of Twin Falls.

The newly formed commission is working to bring more public art to the city, as they believe it will brighten everyone’s day as well as liven up the city.

Not only do they want to bring more murals and statues, but performing arts as well such as concerts or plays in the park.

The commission has only been around for a little while, but the chairman says everyone is very dedicated.

“We are here just to set a framework and a structure for public art in public places to happen a little more frequently, and there is more development and partnerships throughout the city to be able to do that,” said Board Chairman Laura Stewart.

The Public Art Commission is a separate group from the city council but all of the decisions, such as hiring a painter or a musical group, must be passed through the council.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

