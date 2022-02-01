Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police is on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

