Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

The student placed into custody and could be seeing criminal charges
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department has responded to a threat to Jerome Middle School Tuesday.

The message was distributed over social media and contained graphic language, including threats of a shooting at Jerome Middle School.

While the student who sent the threat maintains that the post was a joke, the Jerome Police Department says this is something they aren’t taking lightly.

”The pictures in the threat were not the people that posted the threat, and that it had actually been altered and posted by another 13-year-old student as a joke,” said Jerome Police Chief Duane Rubink. “This is something that we take very seriously and we certainly do not want to tolerate these kind of things in our school system.”

The student who did post the threat is now in custody with the Snake River Detention Center and could be seeing criminal charges.

