Behind the Business: Select Source Hardware

Their commitment to the community by being active in the Kimberly Business Owner’s Association is what makes them most unique
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Kimberly Road in Kimberly, one hardware store is continuing on a tradition that seems to have been lost fairly recently.

“There’s actually quite a few hardware stores left that are locally owned and operated by mom and pops but they are dwindling,” said owner Morgan Godfrey.

Since 2005, Select Source Hardware has been staying strong despite this.

“We built this building from the ground up in ‘08 and moved here in 2009. And we’ve been here ever since 2009 growing our hardware store and we’ve brought our drywall supply yard over with us,” said Godfrey.

Their commitment to the community by being active in the Kimberly Business Owner’s Association is what makes them most unique.

“We talk about the community and how we can support our schools and our local governments and other activities, and so I’m a big part of that, and so we help a lot with the KBOA as we work together to put on great events,” said Godfrey.

A commitment to customer service is one thing that Godfrey wants to stand out about his business.

“We focus on our customers, and we wanna get them the product that we need. We are a convenience hardware store, we don’t have everything under the sun like some of the big boxes but we’re always there to greet you and we take care of our customers,” said Godfrey said.

