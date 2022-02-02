Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response

Latest News

The House ultimately voted 46-22 to approve House Bill 472, which backers said includes changes...
Idaho tax conformity bill hits same-sex marriage objections
An official with the Idaho National Guard speaks to reporters after the crash. Wednesday marks...
Wednesday marks one year since deadly Idaho helicopter crash
The moving of the Juvenile Detention Center left the facility on Wright Avenue vacant
New juvenile detention center hopes to break cycle of youth detention
Less than 30% of people in the South Central Public Health District have received a booster dose.
KMVT speaks with one pharmacist about vaccine hesitancy
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School