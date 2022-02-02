City of Twin Falls warns of waterline damage amid freezing temperatures

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As cold weather continues throughout Southern Idaho, we have some tips to make sure you don’t face damage to your water pipes that could damage your home.

Due to extended below-freezing temperatures and consistent overnight lows in the teens, the City of Twin Falls is warning residents that waterline and water meter damage is more likely under these conditions.

While you may have been through many an Idaho winter and not yet faced this problem, officials urge everyone not to be complacent.

“Oftentimes for all of us it’s out of sight out of mind, these are things that are under your home or out of sight,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “It’s not really brought to your attention until the damage does occur.”

Palmer added city officials do not typically see waterlines burst, but rather damage leads to higher water bills.

A few tips that might help you avoid damage include leaving a trickle of water running from a faucet. This makes it less likely for water pipes or meters to freeze.

When it comes to the exterior or exposed pipes, the city said some common hardware store items like heat tape and faucet covers can be used to insulate and cover them.

