Healthcare officials say COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Health officials say COVID-19 numbers continue to go the wrong way. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in the ICU continues to increase.

Studies show that people that have been vaccinated and boosted are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and are 20 times less likely to die.

“If you have not received your booster, please do it,” said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tullock. “If you have not received your primary (vaccine) series it’s not too late, and vaccines are readily available for anyone ages 5 and older.”

There is some good news, as an antibody treatment called Evusheld is having success for those that are immune-compromised or those that aren’t able to take the vaccine.

Crisis standards of care remain in effect for many health districts including South Central Idaho.

