Idaho Department of Corrections asks for the public’s help in finding walkaway

Crystal R. Morford is described as being 5 foot 6, 123 pounds with green eyes and red hair.(Idaho Department of Corrections)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Correction is asking the public to be on the lookout for a walkaway from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center.

A staff member with the Idaho Department of Corrections saw 23-year-old Crystal R. Morford get into a white vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road at Ten-Mile Creek Road at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Morford is described as being 5 foot 6, 123 pounds with green eyes and red hair. She was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance in Nez Perce County and Idaho County and was eligible to be considered for parole in April 2023.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

