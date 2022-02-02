Idaho Fire Marshal urges gas detectors in households

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Fire Marshal is urging Idahoans to install gas detectors in their homes.

The warning comes after the Idaho Department of Insurance reported what they called an alarming number of propane-related fires and explosions causing injury and deaths.

They say most of these incidents happen in the winter as accumulated snow can build up on piping or the propane regulator causing additional weight which can lead to cracking.

Homeowners are urged to keep snow away from regulators to avoid any issues. The department also urged people to buy a home propane and natural gas detector that will sound an alarm alerting occupants to danger.

The devices can cost anywhere between $30 and $75 and are available online or at any big box store.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.