JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County at approximately milepost 61, near 200 North.

At this time, the northbound lanes of travel are blocked.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.