KMVT speaks with one pharmacist about vaccine hesitancy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staggering data from Idaho’s health officials shows the gap in protection between those vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and those who are unvaccinated.

“You are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized if you’ve had your booster and 20 times less likely to die if boosted,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Messaging from national, state, and local health agencies has remained consistent. The vaccine is the safest way to protect against COVID-19.

Yet here in our health district, the South Central Public Health District, less than 30% of the population has received a booster dose according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

So, we asked a local pharmacist why so many are hesitant to get vaccinated, even when faced with data as damning as this.

“It’s hard to teach them something they don’t want to be taught,” said Skyler Richards, a pharmacist with Dick’s Pharmacy.

Richards says he is confident in the efficacy of the vaccine, and that confidence is based on years of training and practice.

“If more people understood what I know, we would have 100% vaccination rate in our state,” said Richards. “The problem is they don’t go through 4 years of college then another 4 years of pharmacy school to get that understanding.”

Richards says people are still coming to him for the first dose, just at a far slower rate than he would like to see.

He says those who are coming to begin their vaccine regimen are coming because the virus has gotten too close for comfort, like when a loved one gets sick or dies.

“Once it becomes personal for the patient, they definitely do more research on it, they get to understand a little bit more what the vaccine is because it affects them more directly,” said Richards.

Richards hopes patients will come to him sooner and urges anyone with questions or concerns to contact him.

