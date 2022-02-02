Advertisement

Lack of pilots behind Twin Falls flight cancellations, airport officials say

Carberry says discussions will be revisited later this spring to bring in flights, but for right now things are staying the same
Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on...
Magic Valley Regional Airport manager Bill Carberry says the airport has been working on pitching more flights to Twin Falls directly to Delta(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Regional Airport has been down to one flight out of Twin Falls for months now.

Originally, the message from airlines was a lack of business travel, but now it’s a different tone.

“What we know now is there’s really is a crisis with pilot crews in the country,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

Since those canceled Twin Falls flights were pretty crowded, Carberry has been working with a consulting firm to pitch for more flights to come to the city, directly to Delta.

“They certainly see the need for more air service, more network connectivity with Delta,” Carberry said. “But at the end of the day, right now they don’t have the resources.”

Carberry adds discussions could start again in May, but for right now things are staying the same.

For Happy Landing, the restaurant at the airport, the one flight is pushing revenue down about 25%.

“If it wasn’t for all these employees on this airport supporting us and local farmers and ranchers that come in...we wouldn’t be in business,” said Mark Boring, who’s wife owns the restaurant.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Southern Idaho is growing, with freight flights increasing in 2021as well as private travel.

“CEO travels with airplanes, corporations travel with airplanes. So we’re seeing a definite uptick in that kind of travel,” said Jared Vanderkooi, with Reeder Flying Service.

With expansion in mind, the airport is working on planning a crosswind runway along with another multi-purpose snow plows and brooms in the future.

“We’re pretty excited that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get back to where we were before we lost all these flights,” said Boring.

