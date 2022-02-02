Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting at Post Falls home

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say a woman was hospitalized and a man died in a shooting at a Post Falls home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Post Falls Police Department said the initial investigation suggests the man shot the woman before shooting himself in a domestic violence incident. The names of the man and women were not immediately released.

The police department said in a press release that officers went to the home after someone called 911 to report a shooting at 12:50 p.m. They found the man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his head, and the woman in the garage, also with a gunshot wound to her head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was awake and talking to first responders, and was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

