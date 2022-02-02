Advertisement

Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting at Post Falls home

The shooting remains under investigation
The police department said in a press release that officers went to the home after someone called 911 to report a shooting at 12:50 p.m.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say a woman was hospitalized and a man died in a shooting at a Post Falls home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Post Falls Police Department said the initial investigation suggests the man shot the woman before shooting himself in a domestic violence incident. The names of the man and women were not immediately released.

The police department said in a press release that officers went to the home after someone called 911 to report a shooting at 12:50 p.m. They found the man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his head, and the woman in the garage, also with a gunshot wound to her head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was awake and talking to first responders, and was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.

