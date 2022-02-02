New juvenile detention center hopes to break cycle of youth detention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having more prisoners than beds available is a common theme at the Twin Falls County Jail.

“We’re still housing 25 people over in Jerome on a contract, plus we have 254 beds now, and this morning we had 268 prisoners, so yeah we have a crowding issue,” said Captain Doug Hughes.

There may be some relief soon, however. The juvenile detention center will now be located at the County West Building.

That leaves the Wright Avenue Center, where juveniles were held before, vacant. Officials tell KMVT they plan to house inmates there.

“The jail is needing some more space with their location, and with the location out on Wright Avenue,” said detention manager Paul Shepherd.

But how is the resource going to benefit our community? The detention center manager says it starts with getting to the root of what caused these children to make bad choices.

“We were focusing on trauma-informed care, and trauma-informed design, which we were able to implement here. We are also training our staff on some trauma-informed care. Just recognizing what it does to people, what it does to kids, and how we can respond to that,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd says this is very important because the goal of detention is to help the kids from committing any more crimes and to help connect them with people who can help them.

“With detention, we are a holding place, but we would like to be rehabilitative in that process. So a lot of the design elements back here cater to that more,” said Shepherd.

Hughes says the overcrowding can make it difficult to offer programs for the inmates and thinks the juvenile program will be a benefit to the entire community.

“If we can get two to three people or four people a year that break that cycle of coming into jail or committing more crime, I think we are doing our job,” Hughes said.

