North Valley Academy temporarily moving to virtual learning

To accommodate the move, students will be provided devices and hotspots as they may need them(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Valley Academy announced Wednesday it will temporarily move to a virtual learning model in the wake of staffing shortages.

The Academy says the decision came after consultation with students, parents, staff, and the board. The virtual model will begin Thursday, and they plan to resume in-person education on Feb. 21.

To accommodate the move, students will be provided devices and hotspots as they may need them. If your student needs such a device, click here. Breakfast and lunch will still be provided and will be delivered with work packets to each of the school’s normal bust stops in Jerome, Wendell, and Shoshone each day.

Buses will leave the school at 11:30 a.m. and spend 20 minutes at each stop delivering food and exchanging completed student work for teacher packets. Local families may pick up food at North Valley Academy beginning at 11:30 a.m. as well.

In order to receive a lunch, families will need to fill out a lunch form each day before 9:00 a.m. If you have multiple students, you will need to fill out one form for each student.

The forms will be sent to families and are available on the school’s website.

Teachers from North Valley Academy will reach out to students and their families. Secondary students will use Zoom and Buzz for coursework.

