Oakley star football player signs with Montana Western

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley High School celebrated a rare opportunity Tuesday, as one of their football players signed a Letter of Intent to play for the University of Montana Western.

Dace Jones signed with the Bulldogs in front of the student body in the junior high school gymnasium.

Jones is joining a program that is coming off a Frontier Conference Championship, an honor they shared with the College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College.

Montana Western also advanced to the 2021 NAIA Football Championship series for the first time since 2002.

The Snake River Conference Defensive Player of the Year is being recruited as a safety, but he also earned all-state honors for his work as a wide receiver.

Jones has been a catalyst in Oakley’s success, winning back to back state championships. He chose Montana Western over two other schools.

“I think Montana was the best for me because it’s a home away from home, small town, there’s a lot of hunting and fishing going on, and just they win football, so that helps,” Jones said.

Jones told KMVT he’ll miss the tight-knit community of Oakley and being able to play for his father and uncle, although they’re pretty tough.

He’ll enroll for one semester, before leaving for an LDS mission.

