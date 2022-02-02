Advertisement

Precious metal scheme costs Idahoans more than $1 million

The Idaho Department of Finance says the complaint targeted seniors to buy over priced silver...
The Idaho Department of Finance says the complaint targeted seniors to buy over priced silver coins. (Source: Arizona Department of Revenue)(None (custom credit))
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another scam has been identified in the Gem State. According to the Idaho Department of Finance, a precious metals fraud scheme cost Idahoans approximately $1.3 million.

Joined by 26 other states, Idaho officials filed a complaint against Safeguard Metals LLC and Jeffery Satulan, also known as Jeffrey Hill.

According to the complaint, schemes targeting seniors interested in adjusting their portfolios have increased during the pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Finance tells KMVT they will be working diligently to help anyone who may have been impacted.

“We do take a proactive approach to identify consumers in Idaho that may be affected and attempt to contact them,” said Investigation Supervisor with the Idaho Department of Finance Jennifer Biretz. “We ensure that they are happy with the services that were provided and there were no omissions or misrepresentations in the offers of sales of securities or the precious metals.”

The Department of Finance will attempt to contact those affected. If you think you may have been one of those affected, visit their website.

