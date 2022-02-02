Richfield advances to 1A DII district semi-finals

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kasey Hendren posted a game-high 18 points and Richfield rolled past Castleford, 52-27 Tuesday night in the District IV 1A DII quarterfinal. For the Wolves, Martha Maya and Jehta Matkovich both had six points.

The Tigers will play Carey at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Panthers defeated Hagerman 49-7. The Wolves will take on the Pirates Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.

In the other quarterfinal game Camas defeated Hansen, 33-29. The Mushers take on Dietrich in the district semi-final on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Huskies will face the loser of Carey-Richfield on February 5.

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valley 43, Wendell 36: Kelbi Lewis paced the Vikings with 17 points. Ainsley Clark led the Trojans with 18. The Vikings will now face Declo on the road Thursday in the district semi-final. The Trojans will face the loser on February 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Minico 47, Twin Falls 35: After holding a 19-16 lead at halftime, the Spartans got a big road win Tuesday. Leading Minico, Carson Wayment who had 13 points, while Klayton Wilson chipped in 10. Will Preucil had 14 in the loss for the Bruins.

Jerome 47, Mountain Home 34

Burley 70, Wood River 56: Stockton Sheets led the Bobcats with 25 points, while teammate Adam Kloepfer added 11.

Buhl 64, Filer 56

Murtaugh 45, Lighthouse 36

Oakley 45, Shoshone 22

Raft River 53, Glenns Ferry 46

Sun Valley Community School 54, Twin Falls Christian 29

BOYS BOWLING

Twin Falls 14, Wendell 0

High scores

Derek Burnham 192 TF

Jacob 134 Wendell

GIRLS BOWLING

TF 12 1/2, Wendell 1 1/2

High scores

Alexia Quaintance 202

Yaritza 114

