Second bill to keep older owners in their homes advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal intended to expand a property tax reduction to higher-valued homes to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes headed to the full House on Wednesday.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved the measure that alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called a circuit breaker.

A similar bill that would cover more low-income homeowners passed in a Senate committee on Tuesday and is being considered in the Senate.

Backers of both pieces of legislation say older homeowners with limited incomes need the tax break or they’ll be forced from their homes due to soaring home values and rising property taxes.

The House bill adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value of homeowner exempt homes from the current 125%. The bill also allows homeowners to use a $300,000 valuation, which in some counties could cover more homeowners than the 150% value.

The Senate bill has no bottom threshold but adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 200% of the median assessed value, covering more low-income homeowners.

