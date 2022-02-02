Wood River football player named NCAA All-American

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Wood River High School football player is an NCAA All-American.

Travis Swanson, a senior at Linfield University in Oregon was named to the D3Football.com All-America team. Linfield boasted an undefeated record until they lost in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA playoffs.

The defensive end captained a defense that was among the best in Division III.

“Having a defensive end that can rush the passer and put pressure on the quarterback whenever they need to, having a strong side,” explained Swanson. “We had a lot of really good DTs as well, just having me and a strong DT on that side as well made it hard for any team to run that way.”

Swanson is pre-med and not sure if he’ll utilize his Covid year to play football in the fall.

A 2017 graduate of Wood River, he earned first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, first-team all-state linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. Plus, made the all-state team for defense as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

