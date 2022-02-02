Advertisement

Wood River football player named NCAA All-American

Travis Swanson, a senior at Linfield College in Oregon was named to the D3Football.com All-America team.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Wood River High School football player is an NCAA All-American.

Travis Swanson, a senior at Linfield University in Oregon was named to the D3Football.com All-America team. Linfield boasted an undefeated record until they lost in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA playoffs.

The defensive end captained a defense that was among the best in Division III.

“Having a defensive end that can rush the passer and put pressure on the quarterback whenever they need to, having a strong side,” explained Swanson. “We had a lot of really good DTs as well, just having me and a strong DT on that side as well made it hard for any team to run that way.”

Swanson is pre-med and not sure if he’ll utilize his Covid year to play football in the fall.

A 2017 graduate of Wood River, he earned first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, first-team all-state linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. Plus, made the all-state team for defense as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Travis Swanson celebrates a play for Linfield
Swanson earns All-American honors
Oakley High School celebrated a rare opportunity Tuesday, as one of their football players...
Oakley star football player signs with Montana Western
Jones signs with Montana Western
The Richfield Tigers are one win closer to a state berth.
Richfield advances to 1A DII district semi-finals