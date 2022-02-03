Advertisement

Bill to reduce supplemental levies is introduced

David Nelson of Moscow, who introduced the bill, says it will benefit schools and homeowners as...
David Nelson of Moscow, who introduced the bill, says it will benefit schools and homeowners as well(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senate Democrats have introduced a bill to reduce supplemental levies for school districts was introduced in the Senate on Thursday.

The legislation was introduced by Senator David Nelson of Moscow and would allow the legislature to appropriate additional funding to K-12 schools.

According to the bill, if a school has a supplemental levy in place, 75% of the allocated money is required to go to reducing the levy. Schools may use the funds as they wish if there is no levy.

Nelson says the bill would not only benefit schools but also lower property taxes by $141 million and cut in half the number of schools with an active levy.

“Strong and successful communities start with our children’s schools. By providing our school districts the resources they desperately need, we can ensure facilities are safe and sustainable, teachers have access to the tools they need to succeed, and children receive an excellent education anywhere in the state. With the bill, we can also alleviate the growing property tax burden on homeowners,” Nelson said. “This is a win-win.”

