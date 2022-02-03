Bill to remove racial language from property covenants passes through committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Senate Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that remove racially restrictive language from property covenants.

Senate Bill 1240 was approved in a unanimous vote. Sponsored by Senator Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, it now heads to the Senate. If passed, the new legislation would allow homeowners and or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge.

Democrats allege that while officially illegal, racial language can still be found in property deeds.

“This housing practice has been responsible for a lot of wealth disparities between people who are white and people of color,” Wintrow said. “The legislation won’t solve that problem, but it’s a way to acknowledge the issue and replace that very ugly language and policy in our state, enursing all people know they are welcome here.”

