Advertisement

Bill to remove racial language from property covenants passes through committee

Democrats allege that while officially illegal, racial language can still be found in property deeds
Rep. Melissa Wintrow speaks to committee in February 2019.(Image courtesy Idaho House/Senate...
Rep. Melissa Wintrow speaks to committee in February 2019.(Image courtesy Idaho House/Senate Democrats)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Senate Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that remove racially restrictive language from property covenants.

Senate Bill 1240 was approved in a unanimous vote. Sponsored by Senator Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, it now heads to the Senate. If passed, the new legislation would allow homeowners and or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge.

Democrats allege that while officially illegal, racial language can still be found in property deeds.

“This housing practice has been responsible for a lot of wealth disparities between people who are white and people of color,” Wintrow said. “The legislation won’t solve that problem, but it’s a way to acknowledge the issue and replace that very ugly language and policy in our state, enursing all people know they are welcome here.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response

Latest News

Officials say the incident happened on Spirit Lake
Man attempts to flee police by running onto a frozen lake
The House ultimately voted 46-22 to approve House Bill 472, which backers said includes changes...
Idaho tax conformity bill hits same-sex marriage objections
An official with the Idaho National Guard speaks to reporters after the crash. Wednesday marks...
Wednesday marks one year since deadly Idaho helicopter crash
The moving of the Juvenile Detention Center left the facility on Wright Avenue vacant
New juvenile detention center hopes to break cycle of youth detention