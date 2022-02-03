Eastern Idaho teen dies of COVID-19

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — East Idaho Health confirms the death of an Eastern Idaho teen boy from COVID-19.

The boy was between the ages of 13 and 17 and died on Tuesday, health officials confirm.

Tuesday’s death marks the second time a child has died of COVID-19 in the Gem State, the first being an infant who died in October 2021.

The teen’s name and age have not been released.

