Eastern Idaho teen dies of COVID-19

Illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Illustration of the novel coronavirus.(Pixabay)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — East Idaho Health confirms the death of an Eastern Idaho teen boy from COVID-19.

The boy was between the ages of 13 and 17 and died on Tuesday, health officials confirm.

Tuesday’s death marks the second time a child has died of COVID-19 in the Gem State, the first being an infant who died in October 2021.

The teen’s name and age have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

