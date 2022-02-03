Advertisement

Filer advances to championship, Buhl eliminated, district basketball round-up

Kimberly beats Buhl, Filer takes down Gooding
Kelsy Stanger and Justine Payne look on as Buhl shoots free throws in the district elimination game.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Facing elimination, Kimberly extended a eight-point lead at halftime, to an 18-point victory over Buhl in the loser-out bracket of the District IV 3A girls basketball tournament. Kelsy Stanger paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points. Reece Garey chipped in six. Leading the Indians, Meghan Montgomery with 14 points, while Aspen Eckert and Justine Payne chipped in four points. In the nightcap, Filer got out to an 8-0 lead never looked back, winning 70-46. Lexi Monson led the Wildcats with 30 points, while Alli Bishop added 8 points and 9 rebounds . Leading scorers for Gooding were Alex Roe with 13 points and Izzie Stockham with 10 points.

Gooding plays host to Kimberly in a loser-out game on Monday, February 7. Filer will host the district championship on Wednesday, February 9.

4A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls 42, Jerome 36: The No. 3 Bruins hold off the No. 6 Tigers. Reagan Rex and Halle Egebert paced the Bruins with 10 points in the win. Emma Ringling led Jerome with 13. Twin Falls now travels to Mountain Home for the district semi-final on Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Jerome goes to Minico on Friday at 7 p.m. for a loser-out game.

Canyon Ridge 59, Minico 44: The No. 5 Riverhawks complete the minor upset of the No. 4 Spartans. Both Ava Martin and Jordan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with a game-high 15 points. Pacing Minico, Carlie Latta with 13. The Riverhawks advance to the district semi-final to take on Burley Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m. The Spartans host the Tigers in a loser-out game on Friday at 7 p.m.

1A DI GIRLS BASKETBALL

Murtaugh 50, Lighthouse 36: The No. 1 seed had no problem with the No. 4 seed Wednesday night. Kynzlee Jensen led the way with 19 points, while teammates Addie Stoker and Courtney Jensen chipped in seven. Pacing the Lions, Jordan Wolverton who had 14 points and Aleia Blakeslee with 10. The Red Devils have advanced to the district championship scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at CSI starting at 7:30 p.m. The Lions will face Glenns Ferry in a loser-out game on Friday at 7 p.m., still at Jerome High School.

Raft River 30, Oakley 26: The No. 3 Trojans held off the No. 2 Hornets in a low-scoring affair. The Trojans have advanced to the district championship scheduled for February 9th at CSI starting at 7:30 p.m. Oakley meanwhile now heads to the consolation bracket with a loser-out game against Shoshone on Friday, February 4 at 6 p.m., also at Jerome High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wendell 62, Shoshone 45

Valley 64, Dietrich 60

Carey 74, Lighthouse Christian 69

Camas 57, Hagerman 20

Rockland 59, Hansen 41

BOYS BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 11, Jerome 3

High Scores: Kiefer Harbaugh CRHS 219 | Clayton Pendegrass JHS 183

GIRLS BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 14, Jerome 0

High Scores: Summer Virnig CRHS 192 | Kayla Pratt JHS 112

