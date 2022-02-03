Advertisement

Idaho plan has $300M for drinking and wastewater systems

The committee will vote on the plan in the coming weeks
The plan calls for $60 million a year over the next five years
The plan calls for $60 million a year over the next five years(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials want to spend $300 million over the next five years to upgrade drinking water and wastewater treatment systems across the state, the state’s top environmental official said Thursday.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that the plan is to spend $60 million a year over the next five years for a total of $300 million.

The money is coming from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved last year. Of that, $350 billion is going into the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Idaho is betting $1.1 billion of that money.

Republican Gov. Bard Little’s Leading Idaho plan calls using a big chunk of its share to shore up the state’s water infrastructure. That plan, announced in January, involves using Idaho’s $1.9 billion surplus for tax cuts and federal coronavirus rescue money as well for investments.

The money would be distributed in grants “prioritizing small systems that can’t afford necessary upgrades,” Byrne told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

He said the agency received 263 letters of interest in receiving money totaling over $1.4 billion for water and wastewater projects.

The committee will vote on the plan in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

sink
Waterline damage warning
KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise
Bill to put teachers on state health insurance clears Senate
The department said these vehicles are an important part of their operations
Twin Falls Police confirms the use of unmarked police vehicles
KMVT sits down with a pharmacist to talk about vaccine hesitancy
KMVT sits down with a pharmacist to talk about vaccine hesitancy