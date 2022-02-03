Man attempts to flee police by running onto a frozen lake

NORTH OF COUER D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police say a man attempted to flee them by running onto a frozen Spirit Lake north of Couer D’ Alene.

After being called to the area on reports of a suspicious person, police say a speeding car was stopped near the frozen lake. ]

Right after being spotted, however, they also received a call about a shop fully engulfed in flames. The suspect was taken into custody, and it is not known if he is associated with the fire.

