Man attempts to flee police by running onto a frozen lake

Officials say the incident happened on Spirit Lake
Officials say the incident happened on Spirit Lake(Courtesy of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office obtained by KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH OF COUER D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police say a man attempted to flee them by running onto a frozen Spirit Lake north of Couer D’ Alene.

After being called to the area on reports of a suspicious person, police say a speeding car was stopped near the frozen lake. ]

Right after being spotted, however, they also received a call about a shop fully engulfed in flames. The suspect was taken into custody, and it is not known if he is associated with the fire.

