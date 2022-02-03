Meeting presents new opportunity to learn about Lava Ridge project

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yet another opportunity to have your opinion heard about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project is upcoming.

The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council will be holding a virtual public meeting in which many topics will be discussed, with one hour set aside for discussion on the wind turbine project.

During that time, updates on the project’s plans will be laid out, including progress on a potential task force that would be established to modify the plan as necessary.

At the end of the day, a public comment period will be held, something the board says is crucial.

“It’s a very good opportunity for our resource advisory council to hear what’s on the mind of Idahoans, to give them ideas about what are some things that they should be working on and focusing on,” said Jennifer Jones with the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.

For more information about how to access the meeting to a full agenda, visit BLM’s website.

