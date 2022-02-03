Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the crash happened on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It actually happened on the 1100 block of Wirsching Avenue West.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Police responded to reports of a motorcycle vs car accident on the 1100 block of Wirsching Ave West Thursday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car was involved and fled the scene. After a brief chase with the Twin Falls Police and County Sheriff, the driver of the car crashed into another car.

The pursuit ended on College Road North outside of the CSI Expo Center. Police tell KMVT one suspect is in custody and the driver of the motorcycle has been transported by ambulance to the hospital.

