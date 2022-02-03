Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Soil Health Workshop

Burley, ID
Burley, ID(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday morning, landowners from across the state converged on Burley, Idaho for the 2022 Soil Health Workshop.

The event is used to share ideas, strategies, and plans for effective soil and water management.

“The whole purpose of the Soil and Water Conservation District is to educate and to help farmers and landowners be better stewards of the land,” said event organizer Doreen McMurray.

Speakers from around the country, like Jimmy Emmons of Leedey, Oklahoma, came to share knowledge about how places like Idaho can save water while increasing production.

“Where it’s really dry and arid and every drop counts when God gives that to us, we need to keep it and retain it here and use it for the future,” said Emmons.

For local growers, days like this show how far Idaho’s water practices have come in recent decades.

“There’s a much larger focus on water quantity in this valley than there was before,” said Paul farmer Brian Kossman. “And water quality too, we need the water to be clean.”

The collaborative effort shown Thursday shows how important water users of the state take their responsibility.

“For landowners and producers like myself and many people here today, we’ve been entrusted with a resource of the state of Idaho,” Kossman said. “It’s up to us to be the best stewards that we can.”

From sugar beet farmers to livestock ranchers, the whole of Idaho’s vast agricultural industry was on display.

For those in attendance, it shows the power of Idaho agriculture.

“It’s amazing to see the diversity of the people,” Emmons said, “but yet, we’re all the same when you get right down to it, we care.”

