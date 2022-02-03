Advertisement

SONIC Hard Seltzer expands to more markets

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in a Tropical Variety Pack and a Citrus Variety Pack.
SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in a Tropical Variety Pack and a Citrus Variety Pack.(Hand-out | COOP Ale Works)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After just three months in test markets, SONIC Hard Seltzer is expanding to more than half the United States.

COOP Ale Works, which partnered with SONIC to make the drinks, announced the expansion of the hard seltzer Thursday.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. All flavors have 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, are gluten free, and have a 5% ABV.

The Tropical Variety Pack includes:

  • Ocean Water
  • Melon Medly
  • Mango Guava
  • Orange Pineapple

The Citrus Variety Park includes:

  • Cherry Limeade
  • Original Limeade
  • Classic Lemonade
  • Lemon Berry

The drinks are not available at SONIC Drive-In locations.

COOP Ale Works said SONIC Hard Seltzer has become one of the top 10 fastest-selling seltzer brands nationally since its debut in test markets.

The drinks will now be available at select retailers in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut,
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia

To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit the store locator here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
Burley, ID
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Soil Health Workshop
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence