Twin Falls Police confirms the use of unmarked police vehicles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is confirming it uses unmarked police vehicles as part of its operations.

The confirmation came after the department says it received questions about the use of such vehicles. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the department said: “Most of the TFPD fleet are visibly marked vehicles, but we do have some police patrol vehicles with no external police markings. These unmarked vehicles still have the required internal front, back and side visible emergency lighting, and emergency sirens, as do the rest of our patrol fleet. This conforms with Idaho State statutes.”

Police said these vehicles are an important tool in assisting with traffic enforcement and criminal apprehensions, but did acknowledge potential concerns the community may have about the unmarked cars.

