Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

