USU Eastern upsets ranked CSI basketball teams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 5 College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball suffered their first loss since Nov. 13, in a 63-58 defeat at the hands of USU Eastern.

The Golden Eagles shot 32% from the field and only 25% from three-point range.

Emilia Nworie led CSI with 12 points and seven rebounds, Sadie Gronning added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Ashlee Strawbridge posted 11 points, while Kyra Paniora finished with seven points and four assists.

CSI, 10-1 in conference play, 22-2 overall, hosts Snow on Saturday at 1 p.m.

NJCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

The No. 9 Golden Eagles also lost at USU Eastern Wednesday, 64-60.

Marcellious Lockett led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, while Robert Whaley added 10 points and six rebounds. Taelon Martin also scored 10 points, while chipping in seven boards.

CSI now 6-5 in conference,18-6 overall, hosts Snow College on Saturday at 3 p.m.

