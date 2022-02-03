Advertisement

Wednesday marks one year since deadly Idaho helicopter crash

An official with the Idaho National Guard speaks to reporters after the crash. Wednesday marks...
An official with the Idaho National Guard speaks to reporters after the crash. Wednesday marks one year since the crash killed three members of the Idaho National Guard.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday marks one year since a helicopter crash killed three members of the Idaho National Guard.

The crash happened on Feb. 2, 2021 near Lucky Peak in Boise. Pilots George Laubhan, Matthew Peltzer, and Jesse Anderson all died during a routine training flight.

The Idaho National Guard said fog and precipitation caused the crew to lose visual sight of the ground and the surrounding mountainous terrain.

Now, one year after the crash, a scholarship change that would change Idaho law to make the spouses and children of military personnel, law enforcement officers, and emergency workers killed in training eligible for college scholarships, according to the Associated Press.

