Army’s rule on vaccines will not affect Idaho National Guard

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Army will soon discharge soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

We wanted to know how that may impact the Idaho National Guard.

A spokesperson for the Idaho National Guard says the change from the U.S. Army applies only to active duty officials and does not affect the Idaho National Guard.

Troops have until June 30 of this year to decide whether they want to get vaccinated.

