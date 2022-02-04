Bill introduced would put proof of citizenship on driver’s licenses

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill introduced during the 2022 legislative session would place proof of citizenship for Idaho driver’s licenses.

Representative Brandon Mitchell of District 5 introduced the bill and says he hopes it would make it easier to vote.

“We want to make it easier for citizens when they need to have proof of citizenship. Similar to voting, cause you’re supposed to be a citizen to vote in the United States. It gives them an option when they register to vote. It will just show their citizenship,” Mitchell said.

He also added that undocumented immigrants and people with green cards would not be able to get the sticker. Democratic lawmaker Ilana Rubel questioned Mitchell over access to driver’s licenses since they are still available to those who hold green cards.

Mitchell said people with green cards would still be able to get driver’s licenses under the proposed legislation, but wouldn’t be able to get the designation of being a U.S. citizen on their licenses.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says the proposal would cost roughly $24,000.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.