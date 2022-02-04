Advertisement

Boise State drops first game since Nov. 30, in loss to Wyoming

Wyoming made its free throws down the stretch to hand Boise State its first loss in more than two months.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARAMIE, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — Graham Ike had a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds and Wyoming knocked off Boise State, 72-65.

The Cowboys’ victory ended Boise State’s 14-game win streak, the second longest in the nation, only to No. 1 Auburn.

The Broncos trailed by as many as eight in the first half, but kept chipping away at the deficit. Abu Kigab posted a team-high 26 points, while Tyson Degenhart added 13.

Boise State now 8-1 in Mountain West action, 17-5 overall, prepare for a home game against San Jose State, on Saturday at 4 p.m. Boise State’s eight-straight wins to open conference play was the second-longest streak in school history.

Video courtesy of David Graf, KCWY

