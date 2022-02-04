Boise State drops first game since Nov. 30, in loss to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — Graham Ike had a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds and Wyoming knocked off Boise State, 72-65.

The Cowboys’ victory ended Boise State’s 14-game win streak, the second longest in the nation, only to No. 1 Auburn.

The Broncos trailed by as many as eight in the first half, but kept chipping away at the deficit. Abu Kigab posted a team-high 26 points, while Tyson Degenhart added 13.

Boise State now 8-1 in Mountain West action, 17-5 overall, prepare for a home game against San Jose State, on Saturday at 4 p.m. Boise State’s eight-straight wins to open conference play was the second-longest streak in school history.

Video courtesy of David Graf, KCWY

