Both Idaho Senators introduce legislation to remove obstacles for mine cleanup

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, and six other colleagues have introduced bipartisan legislation to remove obstacles for Hardrock mine clean-up.

The Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act looks to make it easier for state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, and other groups to clean up and improve water quality in and around abandoned Hardrock mines.

The U.S. has over 140,000 abandoned Hardrock mine features, of which 22,500 pose environmental hazards, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The act would create a pilot permitting program to enable not-for-profit cleanup efforts to move forward while ensuring good samaritans have the skills and resources to comply with federal oversight.

