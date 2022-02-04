Carey, Dietrich advance to district championship

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey and Dietrich will play for next week’s District IV 1A DII District Championship after their respective wins Thursday night in the semi-final round. The championship is slated for February 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Carey 36, Richfield 32: Jayne Parke posted a game-high 17 points for the Panthers.

Dietrich 47, Camas 21: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 10 points and Saige Hubert followed with 9. The moment is especially sweet for Rick Astle. The Dietrich girls basketball head coach returned to coaching a week ago, as he’s still recovering from a stroke and diabetes ketoacidosis, health events that he suffered on New Year’s Day.

Astle has coached Dietrich in the both of the playoff games so far and on Thursday night, his Blue Devils secured a spot in the district championship.

Astle said, “all the coaches and referees that have come up to me and told me it’s good to see me back, that means a lot.”

Q1: Dietrich 10, CC 13 | Q2: Dietrich 10, CC 4 | Q3: Dietrich 11, CC 1 | Q4: Dietrich 16, CC 3

Hagerman 37, Castleford 30: After trailing 17-7, the Pirates rallied to keep their season alive. Samantha Osborne posted a game-high 19 points, while Dalli Ellison added nine and Karlie Bingham chipped in four. For the Wolves, Martha Maya had 10, Jetha Matkovich added eight and Marina Gabrito tallied six.

Richfield now drops to the losers bracket and will face Hansen on February 5 at 6 p.m. Camas then takes on Hagerman at 7:30 p.m. also in a loser-out game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burley 62, Twin Falls 55: In the win for the Bobcats, Adam Kloepfer posted a game-high 19 points, while Stockton Sheets added 11. Pacing the Bruins in the loss, Logan Pittard with 14, Jared Mix added 13 and Will Preucil had 11.

Canyon Ridge 67, Wood River 55

Mountain Home 57, Minico 54 (OT)

Jerome 44, Kimberly 36

Lighthouse 41, Shoshone 39: The Lions were led by Micah Denny with 17pts and 4 steals. Carter Munsee chipped in 10 points. Shoshone led by Brunson with 12pts.

Murtaugh 48, Raft River 41: The Red Devils used a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from Raft River. Freddy Martinez paced the Red Devils with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Bryce Sanford also had 12 points. For the Trojans, Tate Whitaker enjoyed the magic number of 12 points as well.

Murtaugh, 12, Raft River 12 | Murtaugh 6, Raft River 12 | Murtaugh 9, Raft River 8 | Murtaugh 21, Raft River 10

BOYS BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 14, Wendell 0

High Scores

Ethan Seitz CRHS 205 | Jacob Vieira Wendell 167

GIRLS BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 14, Wendell 0

High Scores

Summer Virnig CRHS 185 | Yaritza Romo Wendell 81

