Declo proves to be too much against Valley in 2A district semi-final

Lilly Mallory and Brynn Silcock combined for 22 points and the Hornets advance to the District...
Lilly Mallory and Brynn Silcock combined for 22 points and the Hornets advance to the District IV 2A district semi-final, knocking off Valley, 49-36.(Declo Girls Basketball)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DECLO Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lilly Mallory and Brynn Silcock combined for 22 points and the Hornets advance to the District IV 2A district semi-final, knocking off Valley, 49-36.

Leading the Vikings in the loss, Joanie Lewis with nine points.

Valley now hosts Wendell again Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner travels to Declo for the championship on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

