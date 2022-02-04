Declo proves to be too much against Valley in 2A district semi-final

DECLO Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lilly Mallory and Brynn Silcock combined for 22 points and the Hornets advance to the District IV 2A district semi-final, knocking off Valley, 49-36.

Leading the Vikings in the loss, Joanie Lewis with nine points.

Valley now hosts Wendell again Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner travels to Declo for the championship on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

