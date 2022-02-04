Fit and Well Idaho: Respiratory viruses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cold, flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses are surging across Idaho.

With the winter months comes more indoor activity, close contact with others, and respiratory illnesses.

Combine that with another COVID-19 surge, and it may be best to take preventative measures to keep yourself out of the doctor’s office or hospital.

Dr. Catherine Doyle tells KMVT a few ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this winter.

“Frequent handwashing, try not to touch your face, especially your eyes and your mouth and your nose,” said Doyle. “And if you do wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, clean surfaces, (and) wear your mask.”

Dr. Doyle also says getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccines are great ways to keep yourself away from the doctor’s office this respiratory season.

