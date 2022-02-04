Governor Little signs tax relief bill

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed the largest tax cut bill in Idaho history, officially making it law in the Gem State.

House Bill 436 will provide Idahoans with $350 million in tax relief with a one-time tax rebate this spring and $251 million in ongoing tax cuts in July.

“Never in my life did I think we would achieve the ‘TRIFECTA’ – historic tax relief, historic education investments, and historic investments in transportation in one year. Some say, ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it, too,’ but clearly we are proving them wrong here in Idaho,” Governor Little said during the bill’s signing ceremony on Friday.

“Taxes should be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable, and the passage of my ‘Leading Idaho’ income tax relief bill is a step in that direction. We are making Idaho, even more, business-friendly and competitive.”

Supporters of the bill argue it puts more money into the pockets of Idahoans, while detractors argue it disproportionately benefits the wealthy at the expense of government services.

