Advertisement

Idaho has its credit rating upgraded by investor service

Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statement after crediting agency Moody's Investors Service...
Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statement after crediting agency Moody's Investors Service upgraded Idaho to a AAA credit rating(KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, credit rating agency Moody’s Investor Service upgraded Idaho’s credit rating to AAA from AA1.

Their rating follows another rating by Fitch Ratings last Fall which also ranked Idaho as having a AAA credit rating. In their announcement, Moody’s said of Idaho: “The upgrade to AAA reflects the state’s continued positive economic and demographic outlook and positive governance changes to increase reserves that offer increased protection against the state’s volatile economic and revenue structure.”

In light of the news, Governor Brad LIttle issued a statement.

“Thanks to our diligent and unrelenting focus on reining in state spending and saving healthy amounts for rainy days, Idaho has received the coveted AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time, and I am very proud. Last fall, Fitch Ratings upgraded Idaho to the AAA rating as well.

“When I took office as Idaho’s 33rd Governor three years ago, one of my biggest priorities and one of our most important fiscal accomplishments would be to achieve the AAA rating, a step that would save Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars on future projects.

“This achievement may not grab headlines the way politically charged issues can, but let me tell you – this will have an impact on your wallets. This is what good government is all about. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing my passion for maintaining a lean state budget and stable rainy-day funds. Our partners in the private sector, too, have done a tremendous job propelling Idaho’s economy forward.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

An entry-level teaching position at CSI, which requires a Master's degree or a similar...
Inconsistent pay for local educators presenting hiring challenges
Idaho lawmakers are recommending asking Congress to fix a legal loophole in what some have...
Lawmaker wants federal fix in Yellowstone’s legal blind spot
The legislation was introduced by Brandon Mitchell of District 5
Bill introduced would put proof of citizenship on driver’s licenses
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized