Idaho issues judgement against man who billed Senator $480 million

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the judgement against Karabell on Friday(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence announced a judgment against a Missouri man who billed Idaho Senator Mark Harris $480 million for an unordered service.

According to Wasden, Eli B. Karabell purported to be a political consultant who sent Harris an invoice for services the Senator never requested and Karabell never provided.

Wasden’s judgment forbids Karabell from conducting business in Idaho permanently. “Billing a consumer for unordered services is unlawful,” Wasden said. “But spontaneously sending a bill for $480 million to a state senator is one of the most unusual things I’ve seen.”

The April 2021 invoice demanded payment for “IP targeting and general caucus retention work for Idaho GOP Majority Slate [sic] Leadership Committee and affiliated PACs.”

After ignoring the Senator’s request to cease all contact, Wasden states Karabell submitted a modified copy of the invoice to a collection agency and included a forged signature from Harris.

The collection agency then alerted Harris. “I appreciate the Office of the Attorney General, and especially his Consumer Protection Division, for their immediate attention to this unfortunate and alarming emailed invoice I received from Karabell Industries,” Harris said. “Idahoans can be proud of the protection their Attorney General provides to our citizens.”

