Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors

The bill was sponsored by Senator Regina Baker (R-Meridian)
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate Republicans passed a bill that aims to keep Idaho senior citizens in their homes by allowing more people to qualify for a property tax reduction.

Senate Bill 1241 increases the maximum home value for a homeowner to qualify for Idaho’s circuit breaker program from 125% to 200%. Senate Republicans hope doing so will allow more low-income homeowners to qualify for a property tax reduction with the intention of protecting older owners from declining property values.

Here in the Magic Valley, Shoshone County Assessor Jerry White said around 2,000 people have an exemption through the program, and that without the changes provided by the bill, nearly 100 would no longer be able to participate.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Regina Baker (R-Meridian).

