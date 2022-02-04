Idaho Senator Jim Risch condemns China as Winter Olympics begin

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday marks the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. As the opening ceremony begins, Idaho Senator Jim Risch condemned the Chinese Communist Party and urged Americans to look past what is shown on TV.

“China is a totalitarian state. The Chinese government, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, undermines basic human rights like freedoms of expression, religion, assembly, speech, and individual privacy,” said Risch.

During the duration of the games, Risch says he will be highlighting 27 individuals who have been unjustly kidnapped, detained, or killed by the CCP. The Winter Olympics will last 27 days.

