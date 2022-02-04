Advertisement

Idaho Senator Jim Risch condemns China as Winter Olympics begin

Sen. James Risch (R-ID) condemned China as the Winter Olympics began on Friday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday marks the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. As the opening ceremony begins, Idaho Senator Jim Risch condemned the Chinese Communist Party and urged Americans to look past what is shown on TV.

“China is a totalitarian state. The Chinese government, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, undermines basic human rights like freedoms of expression, religion, assembly, speech, and individual privacy,” said Risch.

During the duration of the games, Risch says he will be highlighting 27 individuals who have been unjustly kidnapped, detained, or killed by the CCP. The Winter Olympics will last 27 days.

