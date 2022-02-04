Inconsistent pay for local educators presenting hiring challenges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A presentation at a Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) meeting of the Idaho Legislature last week raised the question of how much entry-level college positions pay compared to K-12 positions.

“It’s very difficult and almost untenable for the College of Southern Idaho to hire entering faculty members at the instructor rank,” said CSI President Dr. Dean Fisher, during the meeting.

KMVT decided to dig deeper. An entry-level teaching position at the College of Southern Idaho, which requires a Master’s degree or a similar equivalent, would make just over $42,000.

In the Twin Falls School District, a first-year teacher with a Master’s degree could make nearly $44,000.

“He’s (President Fisher) very supportive of ways that we can find to increase pay for K-12 teachers,” said Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg. “We’re also cognizant of the fact that we want to continue to try to increase revenue and try to increase the pay that we give to our faculty and our staff as well to maintain competition.”

Even if a raise in funding happens, staying competitive in the market can be difficult when inflation was up 7% in 2021.

“I think often when you see inflation increasing, you’ll see that pay doesn’t always keep pace,” said Bragg.

Despite all of this, on the student side, retention and enrollment are increasing at the college, which bucks a pandemic trend. President Fisher says this is because of how the college is presenting the opportunity to students and not waiting for students to come to them.

“Football is won by playing the game aggressively,” said Fisher.

