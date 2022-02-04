Advertisement

Magic Valley man gets 10 years in drug distribution case

Robles-Ramos was ordered to serve five years probation following his release
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Gooding was given 10 years in federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine.

Court records show law enforcement officers received information that 49-year-old Ruben Robles-Ramos was involved in distributing methamphetamine in the Magic Valley.

An investigation revealed that Robles-Ramos sold the drug to another person on three occasions. Law enforcement later learned of storage units being used by Robles-Ramos and others to store controlled substances.

During a search, police found approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of heroin, and five guns including an AK-47 style rifle. A judge ordered Robles-Ramos to serve five years of probation following his release.

